Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson reveals how Niall Evalds move came about following Hull KR exit

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson believes that new signing Niall Evalds is “a top four fullback” following the number one’s move from Hull KR.

Evalds has moved to the John Smith’s Stadium on a season-long loan, with Catalans Dragons fullback Arthur Mourgue heading to Craven Park.

The 31-year-old has over 13 years experience in Super League, scoring over 130 tries in 240 appearances, and it’s fair to say that Robinson is a fan after tracking Evalds for a number of months.

“Niall Evalds coming on board makes a big difference,” Robinson said.

“The deal has to work for both clubs. Niall was a player I had interest when I first took the job – I know he’s a Huddersfield boy.

“My mum went to school with his dad, he’s a Siddal boy like me. I’ve known Niall before and he is someone I have looked at and thought he would be a fabulous player for us.

“Things happened at Hull KR and we got wind that he could come this year. We were looking at him for future years but the chance arose and we got Andy Kelly (Huddersfield’s director of rugby) on the blower as quick as we could to see if it come to fruition.

“I think he’s a top four fullback, but he has also played on the wing. Just for us as a squad, competition for places is something that every good side has.

“When you have a squad that’s healthy and fighting to get in the side each week it makes training better. Bringing someone of Niall’s quality adds to our squad.”

Not only did Robinson wax lyrical about Evalds’ running game, but the Huddersfield boss spoke about the fullback’s development of his passing game.

“He has a wealth of experience and he is rapid. I know he is getting a little bit older but he hasn’t lost his speed. He has got really good intellect regarding his defensive numbers.

“As years have gone by, he has also brought a lovely pass into his game. He is just an all round rugby player.”