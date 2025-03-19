Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet reveals Adam Keighran blow and Jai Field latest

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has revealed that Adam Keighran will be out for “a few months” after getting injured during his side’s 26-22 loss to Hull FC in last weekend’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round.

Keighran was taken off following a Liam Marshall try early in the first-half after being hit late by Hull’s Jordan Rapana.

Rapana was given three penalty points after being slapped with a Grade B Late Contact charge by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel on Monday.

But, Keighran’s prognosis is not good.

“We are pretty confident that Adam has done his MCL but we need a bit more feedback there – it will be a few months,” Peet said.

During last weekend’s loss, Jai Field also had to leave the field early following a hamstring injury – and the Wigan boss believes the search for a ‘perfect’ hamstring solution is sport-wide.

“On Jai, he has had these injuries before. We have some more appointments before we put a timeframe on it.

“It’s a big question across world sport and every organisation and every league. In every sport, you see hamstring injuries are common in sprinters and fast-twitch athletes.

“It is something we are constantly looking at and exploring and how we can train our athletes to be the best and make them the most robust.

“That takes hold in every part of their life with the way they train, their nutrition, their sleep and everything.

“I think every club wishes they could completely solve this one.”