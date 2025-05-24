Huddersfield Giants boss on key forward’s injury and dropping George Flanagan

LUKE ROBINSON admitted Huddersfield Giants were “blitzed” by St Helens and must tighten up quickly.

Saints ran out easy 46-4 winners at the John Smith’s Stadium, an eleventh loss from twelve for Robinson’s Huddersfield this season.

“They blitzed us with their line speed and their ruck control,” admitted the coach.

“I just felt they played at a different speed to us. When you don’t control the ruck, you inevitably lose the game.

“I’m a little bit disappointed, there were moments we could have got a penalty. We didn’t get one until just before half-time which is slightly strange in a rugby game.

“I know you’ve got to earn the right to win the ruck and win penalties but there were two or three before that seemed strange (not to be given).

“Last week (at Hull KR) we actually defended well for 60 minutes and did a lot of good stuff but the floodgates opened at the end of the fixture. It’s not in the same vein this time.

“But we’re not going to win 70- or 80-0, we’re going to grind out wins like we did at Magic (their sole win, against Hull FC). That’s the route we have to go down.”

Robinson said key forward Oliver Wilson’s involvement was limited by a back injury.

“He didn’t train captain’s run and he pulled out of the session before,” he added.

“We gave him as much time as we could, we put him in the warm-up. He wasn’t very confident before the game but when he got into the warm-up he said he felt he could get through the game.

“As the game progressed he said it’s getting worse so I had to bring him off as soon as I could.

“He’s our best ball carrier, he gets us on the front foot and causes a bit of carnage. He’s somebody we have a reliance on so he’s a player we desperately want on the field and that’s why, when he started playing up in the middle of the game, I pulled him straight away.”

Robinson also explained the surprise decision to drop youngster George Flanagan, one of the bright spots of their season so far, for Tui Lolohea at fullback.

He said: “I’m really excited about the way George is progressing – he’s progressing extremely well.

“He’s probably played more games than we expected and sometimes it can take its toll. I thought it did a bit last week.

“You don’t want young lads pushed in there over and over again.

“Defensively Tui is a big body and we thought that would give us the best chance of winning.”