How ‘old school tick and pass’ has brought back St Helens’ flair

ST HELENS coach Paul Wellens was delighted with his side’s attacking improvements after blitzing Huddersfield Giants.

A 46-4 victory, following a 40-0 success over Catalans Dragons the previous week, showed some of Saints at their best.

“I stressed to the players that last week was great and looked like a very connected team, but it was really important we backed that up tonight,” said Wellens afterwards.

“We want to become a more consistent team than we have been recently and that’s another step in the right direction for us.

“We’re not getting carried away. We’ve had two good performances and two good results, but we’ll keep ramming home the same message to the players that we’ve got to deliver week-on-week.

“For the second week running we started the game strongly. That helps in any game. For the first 38 minutes we were really dominant.

“A few things went against us and we withstood some pressure at times, but all in all to get that type of performance here you have to be happy.”

Wellens credited their sharp attack to work done during their recent break from action.

“The week off prior to the Catalans game, although we’d much rather have been playing in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, it was a really good week for us,” he explained.

“We got four or five training sessions on the field. For the first couple of days we just played games, old school tick and pass, had some fun, threw the ball around.

“We’ve responded well to sessions like that, because on top of that we’ve built some combinations and stuff that sets you up to be in those positions to back yourself.”