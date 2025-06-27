Huddersfield Giants boss reveals when Niall Evalds should return from injury

NIALL EVALDS is still several weeks away from a return to action for Huddersfield Giants.

The fullback joined on loan from Hull KR in March but broke his foot on debut against one of his former clubs, Salford Red Devils.

Given a timescale of between three and four months for recovery, Huddersfield hoped to have Evalds back as soon as next Thursday’s game against Castleford Tigers, another side he has represented.

But a minor setback means Evalds won’t be available to coach Luke Robinson until the back end of July.

“He was targeting the Castleford game which would have been ahead of schedule, but it’s taken a little longer to heal so he’s now just back on schedule,” Robinson said.

Fenton Rogers has completed his own recovery from a foot fracture, although the prop is deemed unlikely to feature at Catalans Dragons tomorrow (Saturday).