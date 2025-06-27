Warrington Wolves line up replacement as George Williams linked with exit

WARRINGTON WOLVES and England captain George Williams is being strongly linked with a return to the NRL.

Halfback Williams previously spent a year and a half with Canberra Raiders before returning to Super League with Warrington midway through 2021.

He is contracted to the Wolves until the end of next season and has told the club that he won’t be signing a new deal, according to All Out Rugby League.

Williams has attracted interest from the Dolphins, who are considering a move as soon as the end of this season.

A move this year would involve a transfer fee although Australian publication The Daily Telegraph has mooted a swap deal, with Warrington said to be interested in Dolphins’ New Zealand international halfback Kodi Nikorima.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf expressed his admiration for “a very good player” in Williams when asked about the reports but said: “Kodi Nikorima is not up for sale or going to be swapped.”

Williams, who will turn 31 in October, scored ten tries in 32 NRL appearances with Canberra after joining from hometown club Wigan Warriors.

He helped them reach a preliminary final in 2020 but left in May the following season, with the Raiders stating he had asked for an immediate release due to homesickness, a claim denied by Williams.

His four years to date with Warrington have brought no major success, losing the past two Challenge Cup finals while the club’s best Super League performance was last year’s semi-final play-off exit.

Talk over Williams’ future adds to the uncertainty at the club as speculation over coach Sam Burgess continues.

Earlier this year, Burgess was interviewed for the head coach role at new NRL franchise Perth Bears, which instead went to former Australia boss Mal Meninga.

Like Williams, Burgess is contracted to Warrington until the end of 2026 but is keen to coach in the NRL.