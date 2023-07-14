Huddersfield Giants demolish Wakefield Trinity in big Super League win

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS put Wakefield Trinity to the sword in an emphatic 34-6 drubbing – that could well have been many more had Ian Watson’s men taken their chances.

Huddersfield started the brighter of the two sides, crossing for the first try of the night on four minutes after a Wakefield mistake. Back-rower Chris McQueen, who has been in superb form for the Giants in 2023, rode a strong Lee Kershaw tackle before crashing over. Olly Russell converted for a 6-0 lead.

Will Dagger’s kick-off sailed straight over the deadball line, with the Giants then forcing a drop-out, but Wakefield managed to keep the hosts out this time.

Huddersfield should have had another shortly after, but Jermaine McGillvary dropped what would have been a certain try. And the winger knocked on over the line on the half-hour as Trinity somehow kept surviving.

That try-line defence couldn’t hold out for much longer, however, and it was Kevin Naiqama that went through the line with seven minutes to go in the half. Russell again converted to make it 12-0.

With three minutes remaining, Trinity had their best chance of the game so far, but Huddersfield’s line stood firm. And, following a Jake Connor 40/20, the Giants had their third try of the night with a lovely flowing move ending with Connor supplying the final pass for Sam Halsall to go over in the corner. Russell’s conversion went wayward as the hosts led 16-0 at the break.

Things got worse for Wakefield immediately after half-time when McGillvary finally got his try at the third attempt. Russell’s superb touchline conversion made it 22-0.

Lineham’s error coming out of his own 20-metre area handed Tui Lolohea the chance to kick ahead and cross under the posts to effectively seal the game with half an hour left. Russell again converted for a 28-0 lead.

Credit to Wakefield, they weren’t about to give in and Samisoni Langi dived over from dummy-half just after the hour. Max Jowitt converted to reduce the deficit to 22.

That being said, the night belonged to Huddersfield with Lolohea capping off a great performance with a neat sidestep to take him through the Trinity line and around Jowitt. Russell converted to round off the scoring at 34-6.

Huddersfield Giants

1 Jake Connor

2 Jermaine McGillvary

5 Jake Bibby

4 Kevin Naiqama

24 Sam Halsall

6 Tui Lolohea

23 Olly Russell

8 Chris Hill

35 Adam Milner

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

15 Matty English

29 Sam Hewitt

Tries: McQueen (4), Naiqama (33), Halsall (39), McGillvary (42), Lolohea (48, 75)

Goals: Russell 5/6

Wakefield Trinity

1 Max Jowitt

5 Tom Lineham

4 Reece Lyne

21 Samisoni Langi

18 Lee Kershaw

33 Will Dagger

7 Mason Lino

16 Josh Bowden

9 Liam Hood

8 Eddie Battye

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

15 Liam Kay

Substitutes

17 Renouf Atoni

19 Kevin Proctor

24 Harry Bowes

40 David Fifita

Tries: Langi (62)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Aaron Moore