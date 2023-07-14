Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet admits that Warrington Wolves “hold all the cards” in future of Super League centre

RECRUITMENT for the 2024 Super League season and beyond is already very much underway.

Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors have been active in that regard, with the former swooping for NRL man Lachlan Fitzgibbon and the latter being linked with the likes of Adam Keighran and Brenko Lee.

However, one man who looks certain to return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium next year is Toby King – who is currently on-loan at the Warriors.

With King joining Wigan on a season-long loan, there were thoughts that the centre could extend that into next season.

However, it has become clear that Warrington boss Daryl Powell is keen for King to return and stake his claim.

And for Wigan boss Matt Peet, he has admitted that the ball lies firmly within Warrington’s court with regards to King’s future.

“It’s not something we have spoken about recently, but we all know Warrington hold the cards on this alone,” Peet said.

“That is their prerogative. It will be their call to make and I’m sure all will be revealed in the coming weeks.”