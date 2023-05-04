Huddersfield Giants forward knocked out in training as Ian Watson confirms Jermaine McGillvary has been dropped

IT’S difficult enough for a rugby league player to be knocked about in game situations, but there can sometimes be injuries from rigorous training sessions.

The latter is true of Huddersfield Giants forward Matty English who will not play against Hull KR on Friday night due to being knocked out in training.

“Matty English won’t play. He has been knocked out in training and so will sit out due to concussion,” Watson said.

“Jez (Jermaine McGillvary) has been dropped and he knows that. A few others have also been dropped on performances. We can’t be getting beat on performance areas.

“It’s always team first, we’ve always spoken about that. The people doing the job will hold the shirt.

“There were five or six players that were nowhere near the levels they have been at. Some players you can put that down to inexperience but others you can’t label inexperience at them and it’s all about yourself and how you turn up to the games.”