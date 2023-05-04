Ian Watson admits in-demand forward has rejected a new deal with rival Super League clubs “throwing money at him”

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has admitted that in-demand forward Owen Trout has rejected a new deal with the Super League club.

Trout has become one of the most sought-after forwards in the competition with his current deal at the John Smith’s Stadium coming to an end at the end of the 2023 season.

Watson touched on the issue they currently have with Trout with rival clubs “throwing money at him”.

“We’re not him resigned to him moving, we offered him a deal which he turned down,” Watson said.

“People are throwing money at him, it’s going to come down to him to decide what he wants do whether it’s money or whether he wants to be part of something bigger than that.

“It’s as long as he makes the right decision for his own family. Trouty has been an important player for us hence why there have been a lot of clubs looking at him.”

Watson went on to describe the issue with the current market.

“Players coming off contract that have been on big deals and are willing to take a punt and pay a little bit more,” Watson continued.

“As soon as players start doing well, there becomes a demand and fees go up and prices touted go up. It becomes a money issue sometimes.

“We’ve been thrown a few players but the fees are way above.

“It’s about getting the right players, there doesn’t seem to be a massive pool of talent. There are players who have not been at the level they have before and are demanding large fees at this moment in time. It’s an interesting recruitment period.”