Huddersfield Giants issue encouraging update on injured player

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed young player Thomas Burns is back home after a hospital check on an injury which led to the abandonment of their Academy match at St Helens on Wednesday evening (August 5).

The game at Ruskin Drive was halted 20 minutes in with no points scored.

Halfback Burns, who first played at Greetland Allrounders near Halifax, was one of twelves prospects who progressed from Huddersfield’s Scholarship system to the Academy ahead of this season.

The Giants reported via X: “Thomas Burns was discharged from hospital yesterday evening. After a consultation he returned home.”

St Helens said on X: “Good new. Wishing you well Thomas.”