Castleford Tigers release statement on Ryan Carr as legend Adrian Vowles returns

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed that head coach Ryan Carr will not lead the team for their fixture against Hull KR on Friday night.

Reports circulated on Tuesday that Carr had been suspended pending an internal investigation following the Tigers’ 48-18 loss to Warrington Wolves last weekend.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons assistant conducted his pre-match press conference duties as normal on Tuesday before being informed of the suspension, Love Rugby League reported.

But in a short statement, Castleford claimed his absence was instead for “personal reasons”.

Assistant Scott Murrrell and director of pathways Rob Nickolay will tend to the Tigers’ first-team duties on Friday, with club legend Adrian Vowles also lending his support following a mid-season trip to the UK from Australia.

The statement reads: “Castleford Tigers RLFC can confirm that Head Coach Ryan Carr will not be in attendance at the Hull KR game this coming Friday. We can confirm that this is due to personal reasons, contrary to the reports on social media.

“In the interim, Chris Chester (director of rugby), Rob Nickolay and Scott Murrell will lead our on and off field operations. This leadership group will be heavily supported by Adrian Vowles and we thank Adrian for offering his support at short notice.

“We will not be making any other further comment at this stage, and we urge our fans to once again get behind our team this coming Friday.”