Huddersfield Giants rocked by two injury blows on eve of Super League season

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by two injury blows to playmakers Niall Evalds and Adam Clune.

Both men, who missed large chunks of the 2025 Super League campaign through injury, will sit out the opening rounds of the 2026 season, the club has confirmed.

Meanwhile, George Flanagan and Sam Halsall – who both came off versus Hunslet – will be in line to play against Catalans Dragons this weekend.

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson said: “It’s obviously very disappointing to lose two senior players so early on and you feel for them as people but it won’t be for too long we hope as both are exemplary professionals and will rehabilitate with our specialist staff.

“Like everyone I was concerned that George (Flanagan) and Sam (Halsall) had to come off at Hunslet in very difficult conditions but both have reported in fit and well and trained fully today. W

“We’ll name our 21-man squad on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Catalans which we are all looking forward to.”