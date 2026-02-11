Leeds Rhinos star ‘can hardly move’ as Mikolaj Oledzki issue revealed with Jake Connor out

LEEDS RHINOS star Mikolaj Oledzki can ‘hardly move’ according to head coach Brad Arthur following a rib injury.

Oledzki went off early during Leeds’ win over Widnes Vikings, but now Arthur has explained the problem.

“We are stil waiting 100 percent confirmation from the specialist. His ribs could be anywhere from two to four to six weeks,” Arthur said.

“It’s a week at a time with him and it’s quite nasty. He had that issue last year.

“Ribs are hard to heal, you’d say he’s two months away from playing he’s in that much pain but it could change quickly.

“It’s all about rest until the pain eases a bit. Once he gets to a stage where he can tolerate a bit of pain going into the game but he can hardly move.

“In the space of three games, we’ve got eight or nine injuries but it’s part of the game unfortunately.

“That’s why you try and have big and healthy squads and why you invest in youth programs.”

Arthur also gave a roll call on the other injuries in his side, with George Brown replacing Jake Connor.

“Jake Connor took a knock to his knee in training last week and won’t play.

“George Brown will play in the halves and the boys are really excited for him.

“Mikolaj won’t be available, Keenan (Palasia) and Jerry (Mata’utia) are pushing for next week or the following week.

“Cameron Smith has a slight aggravation to his groin, he will only miss a week. Ash Handley is recovering from his groin so maybe a couple of weeks.

“Alfie (Edgell) ten weeks, Max Simpson for the season. Lachie (Miller)comes back in and James McDonnell has done a really good job to rehab himself.”