Huddersfield Giants rocked by yet another serious injury as Luke Robinson reveals damning news on Adam Clune

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have been rocked by yet another serious injury as halfback Adam Clune will be out for around two months with a pulled hamstring.

Clune has played just once for the Giants in 2025 – in a 44-18 hammering by Wigan Warriors earlier in March – but now he will be out for another length of time.

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson has also revealed Tom Burgess will miss this Thursday’s clash against Salford Red Devils.

“Tom Burgess has picked up a niggle and knock and not really recovered from it. We thought he would be back this week but he is just another week off,” Robinson said.

“Adam Clune is out for seven to eight weeks, he did his hamstring and pulled it against Wigan.

“Cluney has only trained with us for one week. He is our general and we put a lot of faith in him.

“We were going to see the best of him this year by giving him the reins of the team and that dominance. I think in the Wigan game he showed the impact he could have.

“Zac (Woolford) is still about ten weeks away.”