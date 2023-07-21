Huddersfield Giants secure one of brightest young talents in Super League

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced that Academy graduate Kieran Rush has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

Rush joined the Giants in 2017 and has come through the Giants pathway system, which has led him to making his first team debut vs Leigh Leopards earlier this season.

The Jamaican international has a superb goal-kicking ability, scoring Jamaica’s first ever points at the 2021 World Cup.

Rush commented on extending his stay at the Giants: “I’m buzzing to sign a three-year extension here. I really enjoy being here, we’ve got a great set of lads and I can’t wait to see what the next few years has in store,” said Rush.

“It was a really special moment making my debut this year after a lot of hard work. I still feel like I’ve got more to bring this year once I’m back from injury.

“It’s great knowing Watto has that faith in you to offer you a three-year extension, now i’m looking forward now to kick on and prove to him that I deserve it.

Ian Watson also commented on securing one of the brightest upcoming talents in the game: “As a club, we’re delighted that Kieran Rush has decided to extend his stay here and it’s a testament to himself and the hard work that he’s consistently put in and the hard work of the staff we have here, working with Kieran throughout the years,” said Watson.

“Kieran’s come through the youth system here at the Giants, and his level of consistency in his work and training is why that we’ve offered him this deal. He deserves the chance after the work he’s put in with how he lives his life, he’s a model professional and has a good base to build on.

“He’s on a real good path at this club, Rushy still has a lot of development ahead of him but we’re confident we can get him to where we believe he can get to which is a full-time Super League spine player that’s playing week in week out. He’ll build on his early experiences here of a First-Team debut and that’ll stand him in good stead for the future.