Hull KR’s James Batchelor nails down Super League future

HULL KR have confirmed that James Batchelor has signed a new two-year extension with Hull KR, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Batchelor, who has hit the ground running in his first season as a Robin, was one of the in-form players before his injury in the Salford defeat at Magic weekend, scoring five times in 14 appearances. But, having returned in the win over Leeds last Friday, Batchelor carried on where he left off, making 126 metres.

Batchelor said it was an “easy” decision: “It was pretty easy. Once the club approached me and said they wanted to extend my contract, I definitely wanted to speak to them about it, and then things got done quickly.

It feels really good to be part of the club, and to know the club want me to be part of it long term, it’s a real positive.”

Head coach, Willie Peters discussed his delight in securing Batchelor down long term: “There’s no doubt he (Batchelor) would have had other teams chasing him and his signature for the next few years.

“As a player, we talk about the Hull KR way, and Batch lives that every day. They’re the players we want to have at the club long term, so I’m pleased and happy for Batch, but also happy for the club as well to be able to secure his future.”