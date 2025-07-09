Huddersfield Giants send pair out on loan to Championship clubs

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have sent Fenton Rogers and Aidan McGowan out on two-week loans.

Prop Rogers has joined Bradford Bulls, while fullback McGowan will link up with fellow Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

Both players are returning from injuries and both return to familiar environments – Rogers has made 38 appearances for Bradford over the previous two seasons while McGowan spent 2023 with Batley, scoring 14 tries in 28 games.

The third-placed Bulls have upcoming games against York Knights and Oldham while the second-bottom Bulldogs face Barrow Raiders and Halifax Panthers over the next fortnight.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “Fenton is highly regarded at the club and, after returning to training, we feel it is right for his development to regain his match fitness at a club competing at the very top of the Championship.

“This is the ideal move for Aidan, who has been on the sidelines with an injury for a number of weeks and can now gain his match fitness back at a good club he has played at before”.