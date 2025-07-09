Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam addresses PNG franchise links

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam says he has had no contact with the new Papua New Guinea franchise amid links with the NRL role.

The Wide World of Sports have reported that senior figures at the club, which is set to join the NRL in 2028, want former PNG international captain and coach Lam to lead the side.

Ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou and current Rabbitohs number one Wayne Bennett have been linked to the post as well as Lam, whose current Leigh contract expires at the end of 2027.

Lam, who has previously admitted a role with the franchise would be of interest, said: “I’ve had no contact with it. I’m sure that stuff will heat up (later on), but we’ll wait and see.

“I’m not aware of that (interest). I guess when I’ve captained and coached the country, there’s always going to be links with me being involved in some capacity.

“It’s nice to know they’re looking and if that’s the case you’ll cross that bridge when you come to it. But I’m building something really special here (the 2023 Challenge Cup winners are currently fourth in Super League).

“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get here and we’re only just scratching the surface. I love this place, I love the people involved, I love the fans, and that’s all I can say at the moment.

“I guess if we keep winning maybe interest will come, that’s what happens. It’s the same for players, we’ve lost players through the success we’ve had.”