Huddersfield Giants set for debutant as controversial decision to leave George Flanagan out explained by Luke Robinson

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson will name a debutant for his side’s clash against Leigh Leopards tomorrow night.

That man is Tristan Powell, who has signed a deal with Huddersfield until the end of the 2027 Super League season, with the 24-year-old set for his first run out at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Tristan is obviously in the squad. There is no point flying him halfway round the world to not play him,” Robinson said.

“He will make his debut. We are expecting big things of Tristan but not straightaway. He has to acclimatise but he has been a welcome addition.

“A Thursday night game doesn’t allow us to get too much done but he’s done everything I’ve expected of him.”

Robinson did reveal that George Flanagan will start at fullback having missed last week’s defeat to St Helens.

“George will play this week. He will be at fullback. I’ve said it before that he has played a lot of games and it’s not easy to play week in, week out as a young player.

“Sometimes you need a rest on the body.”

One man who won’t play tomorrow night is Jack Murchie.

“Murchie has struggled with injuries for a little bit. He has had an injection there but hasn’t really recovered from it.

“We will see how he settles down.”