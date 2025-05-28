Adrian Lam “embarrassed” by Hull FC defeat as Leigh Leopards boss gives latest on Ethan O’Neill

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that he was “embarrassed” at Leigh Leopards’ 26-12 defeat to Hull FC last weekend.

The Leopards were trailing 26-0 at half-time before launching something of a late comeback – however, Lam’s side never looked like winning with the end result a shock to the rest of Super League.

For Lam, he does not know why such a performance came out of his Leigh side that currently sit in fourth on the Super League ladder.

“It was something I didn’t see coming and I was a little bit embarrassed at times,” Lam said.

“There wasn’t any identity of who we are as a team. I wanted it to end as quickly as possible considering the half-time score.

“I was disappointed with how soft and poor our defence was. There were no signs of why that was.”

Lam, however, is looking to turn things around ahead of Leigh’s trip to Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night.

“Having said that, we have a chance to make up for that seven days later.

“Some players probably had their worst games they have had here and that’s on the back of an emotional semi-final loss.”

One man who will be absent for tomorrow’s trip over the Pennines is Ethan O’Neill, who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the loss to Hull FC.

“There are small fractures in there and it’s about a three-week period.

“He kept playing throughout the game last week so you can get by with it, but it’s a minor operation.”