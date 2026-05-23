Huddersfield Giants shut out Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS 0 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 26

IAN RIGG, Sutton Park, Saturday

HUDDERSFIELD secured their first win of the season with a six-try performance in heatwave conditions at Leigh.

The Leopards made a good start and Becky Webb went close in the third minute, but some great defence from Caitlin Cox held her out.

They then forced a goalline drop-out and Toryn Blackwood, playing her 50th game for the club, looked like she was going in but again Cox put in the tackle.

The Giants were coming strong midway through the half and Mollie Iceton opened their account with an unconverted try.

The ball moved end-to-end in the final 20 minutes of the half, but both teams were guilty of handling errors.

Huddersfield went further ahead in the dying seconds of the half when Leopards coughed up the ball in their own ten and Amelia Brown pounced to score another unconverted try.

Again, in the second half Leigh made the better start but were again guilty of their own mistakes, and the Giants cut loose when Sam Hulme threw a huge dummy to race away and score, converting her own try.

Then came three Huddersfield tries (all unconverted) in an eight-minute period with Faye Barraclough, Becky Grady and Gracie Hobbs going over to complete the victory.

LEOPARDS: 1 Hattie Dogus, 2 Toryn Blackwood, 20 Becky Webb, 12 Charlotte Melvin, 18 Isabelle Malyon, 6 Rhianna Burke, 7 Leah Dootson, 8 Eleanor Dainty, 9 Kate Howard, 10 Mairead Quinn, 11 Emily Baggaley, 19 Libby Wall, 13 Storm Cobain. Subs: 14 Abi Gordon, 16 Lucy Johnson, 17 Macy McDermott, 21 Olivia Hill

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Faye Barraclough, 3 Elle Frain, 28 Caitlin Cox, 5 Mollie Iceton, 26 Liv Gale, 6 Becky Grady, 8 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Meg Preston, 10 Lauren Exley, 12 Maddy Hutchinson, 11 Amy Bennett, 15 Georgia Cussons. Subs: 7 Sam Hulme, 14 Jess Harrap, 17 Kacy Haley, 18 Skye Jackson

Tries: Iceton (17), Brown (40), Hulme (54), Barraclough (61), Grady (66), Hobbs (69); Goals: Grady 0/4, Hulme 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8; 0-14, 0-18, 0-22, 0-28

Half-time: 0-8; Referee: Andy Billington