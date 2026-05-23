Josh Smith explains his work to improve after strong Warrington Wolves start

JOSH SMITH has made a strong start to life at Warrington but believes he can get much better – and coach Sam Burgess agrees with him.

Little-known in the UK when he signed a two-year contract ahead of this season, having plied his trade solely in the Queensland Cup, the 25-year-old Aussie has been a Wolves regular, whether in his preferred centre position or, more frequently, on the wing.

“I came through the (North Queensland) Cowboys pathway and spent a few years playing in their systems, had a year at Canberra then came back to the Queensland Cup at Mackay Cutters and Brisbane Tigers,” he explained.

“I’ve played more than 80 reserve-grade games and never got to tick off the big NRL dream.

“I can’t thank (Warrington) enough for looking after me. They took a massive shot in coming to get me from the Queensland Cup and I’m still trying to repay them. I’ll forever be grateful.

“The whole experience has been great. Being able to live in another country, get to know different people, and be full-time in Rugby League has been unbelievable.

“I would say I’m enjoying my footy more than ever, but I know I’ve got a lot to improve on and I don’t shy away from it.

“I’m pretty chilled off the field, but on it I don’t like letting the boys down so I’m learning a lot about, if I make an error, trying to move on from it.

“I also know a big thing I’ve got to get better at is being a bit more physical. I’m not a big bloke but I’m doing a lot of work.”

Burgess said: “He’s one of those guys who will do whatever is required for the team, so he’s a valuable player to have around.

“He has persevered with his career. He hasn’t come the conventional way. He didn’t get an NRL contract for whatever reason but he believed he had something to offer as a player.

“Whatever he learned in his early years in terms of perseverance and the ability to continue when people are saying you can’t do things, that will stand him in good stead for the rest of his career.”