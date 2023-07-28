Huddersfield Giants sign another young talent to long-term deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have agreed a new three-year deal with young forward Fenton Rogers.

Rogers made his first-team debut earlier this year but has spent much of the season on loan at Championship side Bradford Bulls.

Saddleworth Rangers junior Rogers is the second young Academy product to recently sign a long-term contract, after halfback Kieran Rush did likewise.

“We’re delighted to have Fenton signed up,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“It’s another proud moment for the club, like Rushy, where they have come through the system and it’s a proud moment for himself, and all the backroom staff who have overseen Fenton’s development.

“We believe that it’s the right club for Fenton to continue his development and fulfil his ambitions. We’ve kept a close eye on his performances at Bradford and are pleased with his development.

“Fenton came into the group and made his first team debut in a hostile environment versus a physical and strong Wigan team, and he handled himself well and put his best foot forward for the future.

“The perfect scenario for Fenton is for us to continue to monitor him on loan, and maybe to get him into the first team before the end of the season and for that to continue into 2024.”

Rogers said: “I’m happy to have been given the opportunity to stay at this club for another three years and I’m excited to see what the future holds.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Bradford, playing consistently in a good Championship side.”

“Making my debut for the Giants was a proud moment, I hope it’s the first of many and I’m going to do everything I can to put my best foot forward and get into the team.

“Personally I want to just try and get in that team and do what it takes, as there is such quality and depth in the team, but I believe working under Ian Watson will guide me towards that.”