Rugby League World – Issue 487 (August 2023) – What’s inside & where to get it

The latest issue of Rugby League World magazine is available now. Editor Lorraine Marsden explains what’s inside …

A great day out at Wembley is in our sights on 12th August and our congratulations go out to all six teams that made it through the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s Challenge Cups and the 1895 Cup to secure their place in what promises to be a historic day of action. We hope the place will be packed out with fans from far and wide and we can’t wait to see you there!

Until then, we have another packed issue of Rugby League World to keep you entertained. Our cover star, Ash Handley talks to us about how he overcame a disastrous debut for Leeds to go on and captain his club as well as play for England, and Salford coach Paul Rowley remains full of optimism about the Red Devils season despite some narrow defeats hampering their quest for Grand Final glory.

St Helens and England star Jodie Cunningham takes the hotseat for an extended Quickfire Q & A where we cram in as many of your questions as possible.

In the Championship, Toulouse Olympique second row Maxime Stefani tells us what makes a young French player choose the path towards a professional rugby league career when the competition from union is so strong, and Dewsbury’s Owen Restall explains how a stint in the National Conference League led him towards a League One promotion push with the Rams.

England Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup hero James Simpson MBE talks to us about his move into coaching, and we hear from former Brisbane Broncos, Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys player Rob Tanielu about how he coped when his playing career was cut short by injury.

Staying down under, we bring you the extraordinary story of See Nyo Myint, who fled his war-torn homeland and spent life in the jungle as a refugee before making it safely to Australia where he discovered rugby league.

And as we wait to discover what form the next world cup will take after the cancellation of France 2025, we look back to where we’ve got things right in the past that might provide a template for the future.

All this and more of your favourite regular features inside. Enjoy the read and get in touch to tell us your thoughts on the mag and the sport. We love to hear from you!

Please note: Rugby League World is not available in shops. You can get it delivered direct to your door by post, or download the digital edition. Details below.

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 487 (AUGUST 2023)

Download the digital edition at https://pocketmags.com/rugby-league-world-magazine

Order a print copy or a subscription at https://www.totalrl.com/shop/