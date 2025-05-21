Huddersfield Giants sign Australian prop

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have signed Australian forward Tristan Powell on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Powell, 24, has previously been on the books of both Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

He has only one NRL appearance to his name, for Melbourne against North Queensland Cowboys last August.

But the prop has impressed in the second-tier Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears and Brisbane Tigers, scoring 15 tries in a combined 59 appearances.

He is targeting a Huddersfield debut next Thursday (May 29) when Leigh Leopards visit the John Smith’s Stadium.

Powell said: “I’m really excited to show what I can do for the Giants and in the Super League, and really thankful to (coach) Luke Robinson and the Giants for the opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time for me and I’m looking forward to meeting the lads.

“Unfortunately the game on Friday (against St Helens) came a bit too soon for me but hopefully I’ll be involved for the next one.”

Powell’s immediate signing is a boost for Huddersfield, who have won just one of their eleven Super League games so far this season.

Robinson said: “He’s someone that I’ve admired for a while.

“We looked at him when I first became permanent head coach but we couldn’t get it done at the time, but we kept him on our radar and it became available now for us to proceed with.

“He’s got a great work ethic and Ryan Hinchcliffe (the former Giants player who is now an assistant coach at Melbourne) spoke about how he can add to our group, that he’s still young and can improve.

“Tristan has some good ball-playing in him too which can only enhance our attack. We’re looking forward to seeing how he performs for us.”