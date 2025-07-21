Huddersfield Giants sign York Valkyrie forward on permanent deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have brought Lauren Exley back to the club but this time as a permanent signing, rather than on a loan deal.

Exley joined the club on a two-week loan deal in June, featuring from the bench against Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors before returning to York Valkyrie and played against the Giants.

Following a further Valkyrie appearance against Warrington the following week, the 20-year-old backrower has now left York and went straight into contention for the Giants as they travelled to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

“I joined the Giants on a two-week loan in June and enjoyed every minute of it,” said Exley.

“The girls and coaching staff are all great and were so welcoming. Huddersfield is a great club and has so much history so I’m super excited to pull on the shirt and work hard for the team.”

Giants coach Lori Halloran added: “I’m thrilled to welcome Lauren to the team. She is young, enthusiastic, and immediately settled into the group. She brings real value to our squad’s growth and I am excited to see what we can achieve together.”