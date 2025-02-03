Huddersfield Giants suffer another three injuries following shock Featherstone Rovers defeat

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS went down 24-4 to Featherstone Rovers yesterday afternoon in what was a shock result for the Super League side.

The Giants have already lost to Bradford Bulls in pre-season, and were second best throughout the tie at the Millennium Stadium as head coach Luke Robinson endures a baptism of fire in his first few months in charge of Huddersfield.

To make matters worse, the Giants have already suffered a number of injuries to the likes of George King, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford.

But, after the game, Robinson revealed that three more players could now be sidelined.

“I was sat in the box with Tui (Lolohea), Cluney (Adam Clune), (Zac) Woolford and Leroy (Cudjoe), so pretty much the spine of the team was sat with me watching it,” Robinson told the club’s YouTube channel.

“I think three out of the four should be back next week.

“(Elliot) Wallis came off with a bad back, and he doesn’t look like he’s too bad, but Sam Halsall‘s dislocated his elbow.

“Matty English, someone hit him off the ball and cannonballed him. I’m not sure whether he did it on purpose, but the opposition scrum-half just seemed to dive at his knee, so that’ll get assessed tomorrow. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”