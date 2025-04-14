Hull FC announce introduction of safe standing at the MKM Stadium

HULL FC have confirmed that safe standing will be installed at the MKM Stadium during the club’s mid-season break from the stadium this summer.

The decision to implement safe standing follows extensive consultation with the Sports Ground Safety Authority and the Stadium’s Safety Advisory Group.

Almost 2,700 seats will be converted to safe standing: 1,574 in the home areas and 1,105 in the away supporters section, as per Sports Ground Safety Authority guidance. The top 12 rows (U to FF) of blocks N1 to N5 in the North Stand and E3 and E4 in the East Stand, along with the northern half of block NW, will become home safe standing sections.

No changes will be made to seats until after Hull’s upcoming home fixtures against Hull KR and Wigan Warriors – installation work will begin after the Black and Whites’ home game against the Warriors on Sunday 27th April, and will be completed in time for the club’s next home fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday 13th June.

Safe standing areas permit supporters to stand for the duration of a match. Though standing is not compulsory, these areas are being introduced to help keep supporters safe, preventing progressive crowd collapse, while enhancing the matchday experience and atmosphere.