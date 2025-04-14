Former Warrington player Gary Sanderson documents shock bowel cancer diagnosis

FORMER Warrington player Gary Sanderson, 58, has documented his recovery from a shock bowel cancer diagnosis.

Sanderson, who made 236 appearances for Warrington between 1986 and 1995, went to hospital to have piles removed before being told by doctors that he had a tumour.

After having the cancer removed, Sanderson underwent chemotherapy as well as trialing a new drug that Cancer Research UK had developed.

Now Sanderson has advocated going to the doctors at the slightest change in bowel habits.

“I didn’t imagine for a minute I could have cancer,” Sanderson told the BBC.

“I feared I wouldn’t live to see my children grow up.

“It’s vital that we put any awkwardness aside when it comes to talking about our poo and bowel habits.

“The most important thing people can do is be aware of what is normal for them and speak to their doctor if something isn’t quite right.

“It can make all the difference.

“What used to be science fiction is becoming science fact and that’s so important, because too many people are still dying from this devastating disease.

Common symptoms of bowel cancer include a change in regular bowel habits, including any bleeding, alongside unexplained tiredness or breathlessness, losing weight and stomach pain.