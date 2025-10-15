Hull FC boost grading score with new partnership

HULL FC have formed a new development agreement with North Lincolnshire Council will see the club spread rugby league south of the Humber – and boost their grading score.

The partnership will see Hull work in schools and community clubs in the region, developing players and coaches.

They say the “ultimate target” is to create a pathway for youngsters to join Hull’s development system.

It also comes with the benefit of boosting Hull FC’s grading score by 0.5 points.

This is because clubs with a development agreement with another local authority can add its population to their catchment area.

Previously they only scored one point, out of a maximum 1.5, in that category because the population of Hull – around 275,000 – is halved with Hull KR.

But adding the 171,000 population of North Lincolnshire in the most recent census takes them above the 260,000 threshold for maximum points.

Hull say the programme is already bearing fruits with more than 330 youngsters in the region taking part in their activities this year, including at Baysgarth School in Barton-upon-Humber and community club Immingham Wasps.

Chief executive Richie Myler said: “This is a significant announcement for the club, and another important step forward as we look to grow our own club footprint, and more importantly, participation in the sport across our own region and surrounding areas.

“While it lies just a couple of miles away from us geographically on the other side of the River Humber, North Lincolnshire has been a largely untapped area when it comes to rugby league development.

“With the likes of Lewis Martin and Harvey Barron rising through our ranks after initially coming from footballing backgrounds, we’ve proven that there is a vast pool of young talent out there to be tapped into.

“And this agreement will not only help us build some new pathways into the sport, but hopefully unearth some new talent in the longer-term.”