Brad Walker plots upward curve for Barrow Raiders after new deal

BARROW RAIDERS halfback Brad Walker says there is plenty more to come – from him and Paul Crarey’s team.

A final position of ninth with 21 points via ten wins and a draw in 24 outings represented an improvement on both 2023 (eleventh with 17 points) and 2024, Walker’s first at his hometown club (eleventh with 19).

But Crarey and co were disappointed by the way their bid for a play-off place tailed off with defeats in seven of their last eight games.

Now former Widnes, Wakefield and Keighley player Walker is targeting an improvement after agreeing a two-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old who came through the Widnes Academy when they were a Super League club has made 54 Barrow appearances, with some at loose-forward, scored nine tries and added a further 128 points with the boot.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and I’m really happy to be staying for another two years,” he said.

“It’s a real family club and I’ve felt right at home. I get to play with my best mates and my family live just around the corner from the ground, so it’s a big thing for me to put on a Barrow shirt.

“This year has been a bit up and down, both for me personally and the team. I want to get back to playing my best rugby, and I know that my best years are still ahead.

“The main goal is to aim for that consistency which can really help us replicate the Barrow teams of old, challenging at the top of the division.”

Crarey said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of this year’s squad committing for next year and beyond.

“Brad has done an excellent job in the halves and also at loose-forward. He tops the try assist chart and has a great kicking game.

“He has lots of improvement to come, and I’m sure he can be a massive force in this division.”