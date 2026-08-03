Hull FC confirm Scott Taylor return on coaching staff

HULL FC have confirmed the return of Scott Taylor as a coach from next season under incoming boss Steve McNamara.

The former England international has spent the past two years as head coach of Goole Vikings, leading their accession to the professional game.

Having started his career with Hull KR, then won the league-and-cup double with Wigan Warriors, Taylor spent the final eight years of his playing career at the MKM Stadium.

He was part of the sides which won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017, and retired after a testimonial year in 2023.

Taylor has maintained a link with Hull by frequently giving experience to the club’s youngsters on loan during his time as Goole coach.

After seeing out the Championship season with the Vikings – who, after winning eight of 18 games in their inaugural League One campaign, are currently twelfth in the merged Championship with seven wins from 21 – Taylor will be back as an assistant to McNamara.

The pair are set to work alongside current interim coach Andy Last, who has a year left to run on his contract as an assistant, in a Hull-born trio.

Simon Grix, the current number two, has been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers, despite also being contracted for next season.

Taylor said: “I’m incredibly excited to work with Steve in 2027 and beyond – we have known each other a long time and he is someone I have always admired as a coach.

“He was a huge factor in my decision to take the next step in my coaching career and return home to Hull.

“I had a few options in front of me for next season, but having spoken to Steve about his plans and his beliefs, they fell straight into line with what I wanted.

“Off the field, the club is currently in a really strong position, and I’m excited to get back and help play a role in strengthening our position on the field too.”

It’s been a miserable season for the Black and Whites, who have slipped to 13th in the table with twelve defeats in their last 13 matches, following the acrimonious departure of previous coach John Cartwright in April.

Chief executive Richie Myler said: “Steve is making some significant changes to our coaching and performance structure ahead of next season, and Scott is another important addition as that new-look team continues to take shape.

“He knows Hull FC extremely well, understands what the club means to our supporters and has a genuine connection with the place.

“I’m sure he’ll bring plenty to the environment, while also having the opportunity to continue learning and developing under Steve.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes in preparation for 2027, and we’re looking forward to having Scott back with us and seeing the new coaching and performance team come together.”