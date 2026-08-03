Six Again: Potential bolters for England World Cup squad

WHEN Brian McDermott named his first 38-man England squad in June, there was as much talk about who wasn’t in it as there was about who was.

With a couple of months to go until England head Down Under, form and injuries could yet see other players come into contention for a seat on the plane.

Here, Rugby League World looks at six players who could still earn themselves a place at the World Cup.

OLLY ASHALL-BOTT

AS Super League’s in-form full-back, Olly Ashall-Bott has been Toulouse’s stand-out man in 2026.

He has been getting better and better every year since his move to the south of France in 2022 and he will very soon qualify to represent his new home country on residency grounds.

If Ashall-Bott isn’t handed an England opportunity soon, it could prove too late as Les Bleus and their coach Laurent Frayssinous are unlikely to pass up the opportunity to get him in their side.

JOSH CHARNLEY

AT THE age of 35, Josh Charnley would be a surprise inclusion in the England squad, but he has certainly rediscovered his scoring best this season.

After crossing just eight times in Super League last season, the seasoned winger already has over 20 tries to his name this season — second in the league behind Fiji’s Maika Sivo.

If McDermott wants firepower in the side, then Charnley, now Super League’s all-time top try-scorer, can certainly bring that to the table.

JACK FARRIMOND

LANCE TODD Trophy winner Jack Farrimond has taken Super League by storm this season, picking up many plaudits and admirers along the way.

Many expected the 20-year-old to be a shoo-in when it came to McDermott’s squad selection, but he wasn’t.

An injury sustained at Magic Weekend will see him miss much of the remaining league season, but if Wigan clearly miss him on the field, it could be enough to sway the England coach to pick him, and give the leading nations an unknown quantity to worry about.

JACKSON HASTINGS

WITH a number of heritage players already named in the squad, it’s not unfeasible to think McDermott might go for one more.

Hastings earned four Great Britain caps in 2019 after qualifying through his Plymouth-born grandmother, and he has often spoken of his pride at representing his heritage.

If injuries throughout the rest of the year affect the half-back options, Hastings’ ability to grind out tough games might be a useful acquisition for the squad.

MATTY NICHOLSON

ANOTHER injured player that might have otherwise made the squad is Canberra’s Matty Nicholson.

Having missed most of the NRL season so far with a shoulder injury, he could yet return in time to find a bit of form at the back end of the season.

Injury hampered much of his 2025 season as well, but when he did get on the pitch he never looked out of place among the game’s best.

If he can find his feet again quickly after his return, then Aussie-based Brian McDermott may consider him.

CAI TAYLOR-WRAY

WHILE Olly Ashall-Bott may be leading the way as the game’s top full-back right now, he was certainly given a run for his money earlier in the year by young Warrington star Cai Taylor-Wray.

The 20-year-old was skittling defenders out of the way for fun before a fractured hand and a hamstring injury within weeks of each other halted his progress.

With hopes high that he will return before the end of the season, his quick feet and evasive play could prove to be the x-factor needed for England to lift the trophy.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 523 (August 2026)