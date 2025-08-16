Hull FC curse ‘put to bed’ – but concern over injuries to star pair

HULL FC boss John Cartwright thinks they have put criticism of their home form to bed with their recent upturn.

The Black and Whites have put a challenging year on home soil behind them with three wins at the MKM Stadium since July 10.

On their own patch, they beat play-off rivals Wakefield Trinity then – after losing to lowly Huddersfield Giants – thrashed crisis club Salford Red Devils and earned a gritty win over high-flying Leigh Leopards.

Cartwright said: “I think we’ve put that to bed. We are not Wigan, we are not Hull KR, but we are a side that’s working really hard to get there.

“If anyone thinks we are going to be winning that amount of games in the season, from where we’ve come from, that’s a pipe dream. We are working hard to get there and we will get there.

“But at the moment we are happy with what we are doing. We are still in contention with five games to go.”

Promising players Harvey Barron and Lewis Martin both scored tries in the win over Leigh and – asked about whether this was further evidence they should be in Ashes consideration – Cartwright said: “It’s a hard one for me.

“If you look at raw numbers and stats, they are up there with the very best. I don’t know what the English selectors are looking for and they are pretty well stocked with experience in those roles.

“The big job for them is stay level headed, stay humble, and keep working hard and opportunities will come for them.”

The Hull FC coach sent out a clear message about Zak Hardaker though, saying: “The second half he didn’t really have a number on his back – he was covering all sorts of positions.

“There was his kicking game, goal kicking, leadership. Realistically he should be a chance of playing for the national team. He would be a perfect person to have on the bench. He can play absolutely any position on the field.

“He is in great form, he is experienced. We probably don’t win the game if he’s not out on the field there today. He’s a cool head in the crisis.”

Discussing Lloyd Kemp’s Super League debut, the Australian said: “I love giving guys like Lloyd an opportunity.

“He lives and breathes Black and White, the whole family lives and breathes Black and White.

“He got picked because he is courageous. And I think everyone saw how courageous he is.”

Speaking about the game, Cartwright said: “Once we got the lead, we just had to defend our way to a win and that’s what they did.

“They really worked hard for each other. They are a dangerous side, they have beaten Wigan and KR in recent weeks, and when they are desperate that’s when they are at their most dangerous. That’s when they threw a lot of football at us. And they are close to full strength. I’m just really happy for the boys.”

The win came at a cost, however, with key men Will Pryce and John Asiata both forced off by injury.

Both had only recently made returns from long spells on the sideline.

Of Pryce, Cartwright said: “He’s got a foot problem. We’re hopeful it’s not too bad, but we’d be guessing at the moment.

“(Asiata) doesn’t look good. He’s tweaked his hammy, but we don’t know the severity.”