Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth makes season-long loan move to York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS have signed Hull FC hooker Denive Balmforth on a season-long loan deal.

After joining Hull FC from Warrington Wolves in 2022, the Leeds born player scored on his reserves debut. He went on to make his first team debut in April 2022, and has made 30 appearances scoring seven tries.

Balmforth spent time on loan at Catalans Dragons last year, scoring three times in ten appearances before returning to the MKM Stadium for the end of the season,

Balmforth has also earned his first cap for Wales, featuring against Ireland in October 2025.

York boss Mark Applegarth had this to say on the capture of Balmforth: “Denive’s going to add an injection of pace out of nine. I’ve coached Denive in the England programmes coming through the youth ranks and I can’t thank Hull FC enough for letting us have a season long loan.

“He could be anything he wants to be. He’s got all the ability in the world for his age.

“I’m really excited about working with him again. I think the York fans will really enjoy watching him play, especially if we get on the front foot.

“Denive’s a great nine to come off the bench and inject some pace and he can’t ask for a better mentor to be learning how to play nine off than Paul McShane.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and he’ll be a massive addition to the squad.”