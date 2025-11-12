Sunshine Coast Falcons halfback Cody Hunter set for York Knights switch

SUNSHINE COAST FALCONS halfback Cody Hunter is set for a move to Super League new boys York Knights, League Express can reveal.

The 24-year-old has become a major player in the Queensland Cup since debuting for Redcliffe back in 2022.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, Hunter registered nine tries and 87 goals in just 21 appearances before moving to the Sunshine Coast ahead of the 2024 campaign.

There, Hunter has excelled, with 11 tries and 152 goals in 42 appearances for the Falcons in two seasons, but he will now link up with Mark Applegarth’s side in Super League.

Hunter will provide extra competition for places in the halves alongside Ata Hingano and Liam Harris as the Knights prepare for their first season in the top flight in the summer era.

York have already secured the capture of Paul Vaughan (Warrington), Josh Griffin (Wakefield), Jordan Lipp (Norths), Sam Wood (Castleford), Justin Sangaré (Salford), Jon Bennison (St Helens), Jack Smith (Leeds), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Matty Foster (Oldham) and Ryan Jackson (Central Queensland).