Hull FC in loan swap with Leeds Rhinos

HULL FC have signed Ethan O’Neill on a month’s loan from Leeds Rhinos.

O’Neill will be available for selection in Sunday’s Super League Round 11 fixture against Bradford Bulls at Odsal.

The 26-year old Australian will bolster Andy Last’s back-row options, with Jed Cartwright continuing his recovery from a hamstring tear, and Connor Bailey also unavailable with a fractured clavical suffered in Hull’s Round 10 fixture against Toulouse, leaving him unavailable for the next two to three months.

Jeremiah Mata’utia will also remain with the club for the next month following his appearances against Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique, but Harry Newman has returned to the Rhinos following his loan spell with the club over the past three weeks.