Hull FC keen to retain Leeds Rhinos duo as Harry Newman hailed

HULL FC interim head coach Andy Last hopes to keep both of Leeds Rhinos duo Jeremiah Mata’utia and Harry Newman for an extended spell.

Prop Mata’utia made his debut in Friday’s 50-10 win at Castleford Tigers, having joined on a week’s loan.

England centre Newman had joined the previous week in a similar deal, making his Hull bow in the loss against St Helens.

He made his second appearance against Castleford and the Airlie Birds will now look to see if both deals can be extended to take in Sunday’s visit of Toulouse Olympique.

Front-row Mata’utia, 21, joined Leeds from North Queensland Cowboys in the off-season but had struggled for game-time with the Super League leaders.

On his impact off the bench, Last said: “He did well. He showed he’s got a really strong ball carry.

“There’s probably a little bit of work to do on him defensively on his movements but he’s certainly a big body and that was something we lacked the week before coming off the bench against St Helens.

“With the likes of Yusuf [Aydin] and Brad [Fash] it’s a nice mix of body profile and different strengths; Brad’s a very good wrestler and good defensive player while big Jerry has a good strong ball carry, so that complement each other.”

On what happens next, Last added: “It’s probably one of those where we’ll have a chat with Leeds in the early part of the week.

“They’ll probably look at assessing their squad health and then we’ll take it from there.

“It’d be great if we can have them both again, They’ve fitted in really well.

“Harry played exceptionally well tonight, made some good breaks, defensively was strong and is enjoying his time here.

“He’s been at Leeds all his career, so a change of scenery can sometimes be a good thing; it can freshen you up and it’s certainly freshened Harry up.”

Hull will be without prop Ligi Sao after he failed his first-half HIA but Last said Joe Batchelor and Matty Laidlaw could return against the French club.