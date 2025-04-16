Hull FC launch unique project linking players with special causes

HULL FC have launched a new initiative which sees players become ambassadors for community programmes.

In ‘The Players’ Project’, every first-team star has been linked with an area of work done by the Hull FC Community Foundation.

Some are supporting causes personal to them, such as Brad Fash who is an ambassador of projects for people affected by Parkinson’s, dementia and cancer.

“I chose to support this programme because my Grandad had dementia,” explained Fast.

“I know first-hand how dementia can affect people and families. I want to be able to give my support to those who are going through tough times.”

Hull chief executive Richie Myler said: “What makes this initiative so powerful is that it’s driven by the players themselves.

“They’ve chosen the causes that matter to them, the areas they’re passionate about, and how they want to make a difference.

“It’s not just about raising awareness – it’s about giving our players the platform to grow as individuals, connect with the community on a deeper level, and give back in a way that’s meaningful to them and to the people of Hull.”

Other projects to which players are linked include health and wellbeing sessions, youth engagement activities, education projects, school partnerships and armed forces support.

The initiative, which began in January, aims to strengthen the bond between players, supporters and the local community.

Club captain Aidan Sezer said: “The Players’ Project is our way of giving something back to our community.

“We are all so proud to be custodians of Hull FC and it is absolutely vital that we don’t lose sight of those who stand by our side through the tough times and the good times.

“As soon as I found out about the Players’ Project, I was all in. It’s our way of saying thank you.”