Kaide Ellis pens new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

KAIDE ELLIS has signed new four-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

Ellis, who has made 88 appearances for Wigan since making the move ahead of the 2022 Super League season, will remain with the Warriors until the end of the 2029 campaign.

A Grand slam winner with the Warriors in 2024, the Dubbo-born Aussie now has two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Grand Final wins and a World Club Challenge to his name.

On signing his new deal until the end of the 2028 season, Ellis said: “I’m very proud to have extended my time at Wigan. I really feel like it’s where I belong. What we’ve achieved over the past few seasons makes me excited for what’s ahead and I feel there is plenty more to come.

“The club is such a pleasure to be a part of, the supporters, office staff, sponsors, coaches and the lads make it so enjoyable coming in everyday. I can’t wait to see what the next four years hold!”

Wigan boss Matt Peet”was equally as happy to see Ellis pen a new deal, saying: “Kaide has proven himself to be an important leader of the team on and off the field and we are all delighted to see him commit to the Club.

“We love the way he carries himself particularly in the big games and we feel this rubs off on his teammates.”

Peet continued: “His performances are a credit to how hard he works and to know he is with us for the next four years is fantastic.”

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Consistency and reliability are rare qualities in sport, which makes working with someone like Kaide all the more special. His influence on the team can’t be overstated—not only has he consistently delivered, but he’s also elevated his game to become one of the premier 13s in the competition.

“A genuine person and a natural leader, Kaide inspires those around him. Securing him for the long term was a key priority for Matt, and we’re all thrilled that he’s continuing his journey with us.“