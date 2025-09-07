Hull FC legend Jamie Shaul confirms retirement following year with Goole Vikings

HULL FC legend Jamie Shaul has confirmed his retirement following a solitary season with Goole Vikings.

The 33-year-old was named vice-captain of the Vikings by head coach and former Hull teammate Scott Taylor, and has gone on to play 11 games in 2025, scoring six tries in the process.

But, Shaul will most fondly be remembered by Hull fans, with the fullback scoring 102 tries in 200 appearances for the Black and Whites between 2013 and 2023 – including the winning try in the 2016 Challenge Cup Final.

Shaul would also help FC lift the 2017 Challenge Cup Final.

Hull paid tribute to the fullback, saying: “Black & White icon Jamie Shaul has announced his retirement from Rugby League 🖤

“Congratulations on an incredible career, Shaully – one of our own 🙌”