Moses signals better times ahead for Parramatta

PARRAMATTA EELS 66

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 10

CHRIS JONES, CommBank Stadium, Sunday

PARRAMATTA have enjoyed a disappointing season that sees them finish outside the play-offs under their new coach Jason Ryles.

But this performance is a harbinger of better things to come in 2026 as Mitchell Moses gave an outstanding performance, scoring three tries and leading his team as though it were the opening game of the season rather than the season’s end.

From the moment that Dylan Brown, who is Newcastle bound next season, went over for the opening try after just two minutes, the Eels provided a festival of rugby for the big crowd at CommBank Stadium.

The Knights’ defeat, coupled with Gold Coast Titans victory over Wests Tigers on Saturday, means that the Knights will suffer the ignominy of the wooden spoon.

This was the last time they would be coached by the departing Adam O’Brien and attention now turns to who will succeed him, with former Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott, who has served as one of O’Brien’s assistants, in the running for the job.

EELS: 1 Isaiah Iongi, 2 Zac Lomax, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Sean Russell, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Dylan Brown, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 J’maine Hopgood, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Jack Williams, 13 Dylan Walker. Subs (all used): 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Matt Doorey, 16 Charlie Guymer, 17 Jordan Samrani

Tries: Brown (2), Moses (5, 16, 35), Smith (21), Doorey (32), Addo-Carr (43, 46, 72), Paulo (49), Da Silva (75), Penisini (78); Goals: Lomax (8/10), Brown 1/2

KNIGHTS: 1 Fletcher Hunt, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Bradman Best, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Jack Cogger, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 13 Tyson Frizell, 10 Leo Thompson, 11 Jermaine McEwen, 12 Kai Pearce-Paul, 15 Mat Croker. Subs (all used): 14 Jayden Brailey, 16 Thomas Cant, 17 Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana, 19 Cody Hopwood

Tries: McEwen (27), Marzhew (55); Goals: Gagai 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 22-4, 28-4, 34-4; 38-4, 44-4, 50-4, 50-10, 56-10, 60-10, 66-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match: Eels: Mitchell Moses; Knights: Jacob Saifiti

Penalty count: 5-5, Half-time: 34-4; Referee: Wyatt Raymond; Attendance: 23,359