Hull FC man banned as 15 Super League players charged

CADE CUST has been banned following Hull FC’s 24-16 win over Leeds Rhinos on Sunday afternoon.

Cust was charged with Grade C Head Contact, incurring five penalty points.

With the playmaker already having one penalty point to his name, he has now incurred a one-match suspension, which will be served in Sunday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons.

A further 14 Super League players were charged by the match review panel:

Ky Rodwell (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Romeo Tropis (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.25 – No Further Action

Lambert Belmas (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Sam Cook (York Knights) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Asher O’Donnell (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Liam Byrne (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Castleford Tigers – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Semi Valemi (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Lewis Martin (Hull FC) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Cade Cust (Hull FC) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 Match Suspension

Lachlan Miller (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Josh Allen (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points 1.25 – No Further Action

Dean Hadley (Hull KR) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No Further Action

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action