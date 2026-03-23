Dewsbury Rams hope Paul Sykes can play this year despite surgery

DEWSBURY RAMS are hopeful Paul Sykes will be able to feature in a record-extending 28th professional season despite having an operation.

Head coach Paul March is dealing with knee injuries for Paul Sykes and Jack Briggs, both of whom have had surgery.

And while the coach hopes veteran halfback Sykes will be back in action before the end of what is his 28th season in the senior game, he fears prop Briggs could be out for the duration.

Former England and Great Britain international Sykes, 44, was recently inducted to the RFL Roll of Honour.

He has been with hometown club Dewsbury since 2016, having previously played for Bradford, where he made his debut in 1999 after coming through their Academy, London Broncos, Wakefield and Featherstone.

“Paul’s passion, professionalism and commitment have made him not only a true club legend but also a Rugby League great,” said his club.

Sykes has not played yet this season but March added: “Hopefully he can get back to match fitness and get a game in before the end of the year.”

Briggs, 20, was in the Bradford development system before joining Dewsbury in 2024.

He last featured in the 20-12 win at Hunslet in the opening round of the Championship in January.

“Losing him is a big blow. He was just coming into his own,” March told the Dewsbury Reporter.

“But he will come back. It is disappointing at the minute but he has had his operation and he can start looking forward to his return.”

Having made the trek up to Workington, Dewsbury host Sheffield on Sunday before their Heavy Woollen derby at Batley on Good Friday, April 3.

“We are not a million miles away from those top teams in the Championship,” continued March.

“We are building and building. We have got a young side, a low budget but I am really happy with how we are progressing.”