Hull FC owners hailed for backing with squad improvements

THE new owners of Hull FC have been praised for their commitment to improving the club’s fortunes, this season and into the future.

Hull were taken over by local businessmen Andrew Thirkill – a former president of Leeds Rhinos – and David Hood last November, ending 13 years with Adam Pearson in charge.

The pair, estimated to have a combined wealth of almost £500m, purchased the club with the intention of giving it a team “to compete at the right end of Super League”.

And although a round-20 home defeat to Huddersfield Giants left them a place and a point shy of the play-offs with seven rounds remaining, Hull’s position is much improved on last year when they finished second-from-last.

While many of the on-field changes, including the appointment of coach John Cartwright and arrival of experienced players such as captain Aidan Sezer, were made before the takeover, Hull have also strengthened during the season, proof to assistant coach Andy Last that Thirkill and Hood mean business.

“The new ownership has been massive,” said Last, who returned to the club this season after a spell in the same role at Catalans Dragons.

“Andrew and David are both passionate men. They want the best for Hull FC and are prepared to spend some money to make us the best.

“I think the recruitment we’ve done in-season shows their ambition – signing Liam Knight and Will Pryce is fantastic.

“Then some of the guys we’ve signed for next season, like Sam Lisone, and people like Herman Ese’ese re-signing for us, you look at the team we’re building for next year and it’s really exciting.

“But I’m really excited about this season. The boys are working hard and there’s a real connection within the group.

“When you’re winning twice at Wigan, in my opinion still the best team in the competition, that gives you confidence because if we get in the (top) six we’ll have to go to a Wigan away or a Hull KR away and we’ve been good on the road.

“But we have to take care of business between now and the end of the season to get the opportunity to play in those big games.”