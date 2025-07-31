Penrith Panthers’ Zac Lipowicz set for Super League move

PENRITH PANTHERS forward Zac Lipowicz is set for a move to Super League side Catalans Dragons.

Lipowicz has found first-team opportunities extremely limited at the reigning premiers, with the likes of Scott Sorensen and Liam Martin being obvious first choice for head coach Ivan Cleary.

That being said, Lipowicz has enjoyed tremendous success in the New South Wales Cup for the Panthers’ second-string side, registering two tries in 44 appearances.

The 22-year-old will join Gold Coast Titans halfback Toby Sexton as new recruit for the 2026 Super League campaign, whilst Wests Tigers outside back Solomona Faataape is also expected to join the duo at the Stade Gilbert Brutus next season.

It’s expected to be all change for the Dragons moving forward, with Joel Tomkins appointed as head coach following the axing of Steve McNamara.

The French side currently sits 12 points outside Super League’s top six, winning just six of their 19 league games so far.