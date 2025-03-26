Hull FC promote Gareth Ellis in staff restructure

HULL FC have promoted club legend Gareth Ellis to the role of director of rugby and wellbeing.

Ellis becomes director of rugby in place of Richie Myler, who took the position when he joined Hull last April but has juggled roles since his appointment as chief executive in January.

He also retains a wellbeing brief that he has been involved with since returning to the club last spring as player development manager.

As a player, Ellis made 127 Hull appearances and captained the club to two Challenge Cup titles.

“Hull FC means a great deal to me, and I’m honoured to take on this role at such an important time for the club,” said Ellis.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to our future success by helping to instil our core values and reconnect all parts of our club both on and off the field.”

Myler added: “Gareth is held in the highest regard both at Hull FC and across the wider game.

“His values, work ethic, and leadership make him the ideal person to drive our rugby strategy forward.

“His understanding of the modern player, combined with his connection to the club and city, makes this a significant and exciting step for us.

“We’re also pleased that this is a promotion from within, showing our intent to build a pathway for our people and reinforce the culture we’re establishing across the club.”

Ellis has previously worked at Rugby League Cares and their director of wellbeing, Steve McCormack, said: “I’m delighted to see the club put such a big emphasis on the wellbeing of all its stakeholders.

“Hull have made great progress in this area over the last 12 months and this role, working alongside Rugby League Cares. This will ensure that Hull FC is at the forefront of player and staff wellbeing.

“I can’t think of a better person than Gareth to take up this role and I look forward to working together to continue to provide a gold standard wellbeing provision for all at the club.”