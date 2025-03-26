Matt Peet to allow loanee to play against Wigan Warriors for Salford Red Devils

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has admitted that he “feels for” everyone at the Salford Red Devils following their financial issues.

The Super League club has been decimated in recent weeks, with head coach Paul Rowley having to choose from 15 players for this weekend’s clash against the Warriors – if Rowley doesn’t bring in any other loan signings between now and then.

And Peet has sympathy for their opponents on Sunday.

“I feel for everyone associated with the club from Paul to the players and to all the staff behind the scenes and the families of those people as well,” Peet said.

“The people that work in reception, the kit man, the welfare officers. Rugby league is not football, people have bills to pay and that uncertainty must be horrible for everyone.

“We speak about player welfare often in our sport but you have got to be concerned for these lads and their families.

“The game is a separate thing on Sunday, Salford will come and compete and we have to prepare to play.

“Everyone wants to see Salford come out the other side of it. The fanbase are great, they always travel in numbers and obviously Salford have been really competitive the past few years.”

Peet will allow loanee Tiaki Chan play for the Red Devils against Wigan this weekend, with Salford down to 15 available players.

“With Tiaki being on loan there, the usual approach is to not allow players to play on loan against you so you avoid any risk of injury or coming together of any kind.

“But with the circumstances, we decided to allow Tiaki to play which will be good for him and it helps Salford out a little.”

Peet has kept in touch with Salford boss Paul Rowley during the situation that has unfolded at the Red Devils.

“With Tiaki being on loan there, there’s been a reason for a few phone calls. It’s a difficult one because he had so much on his plate so you don’t want to be ringing him constantly.

“I admire the way he puts his teams together, he’s faced some challenges in the last few months that would have tested any coach.

“You’ve got to consider his own welfare as well.”

Wigan will still be without Abbas Miski with the Lebanon winger heading for surgery, whilst Peet will see how Jai Field pulls up in training before making a decision on the fullback.