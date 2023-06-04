Hull FC register remarkable win over Warrington Wolves to round off Super League’s Magic Weekend

HULL FC registered a brilliant 30-18 win over Warrington Wolves to round off Super League’s Magic Weekend.
Warrington struck first when a George Williams kick was caught gleefully by Connor Wrench, who leapt like a salmon to cross. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead after just four minutes.
The Wolves were looking to punish every Hull mistake and following Jake Trueman’s knock on, Williams hacked ahead and ran in from 30 metres out. Ratchford converted under the posts to make it 12-0.
However, Hull claimed the short kick-off and from a pinpoint Tex Hoy kick, Danny Houghton was on hand to pick up a loose ball and cross. Jake Clifford converted to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.
Relentless Warrington attacks, however, were repelled by staunch Hull defence as the Wolves somehow found themselves only 12-6 up at the break.
And to make Warrington pay for their missed chances in the first-half, the Black and Whites hit first in the second forty minutes, Adam Swift catching a Jake Clifford grubber with aplomb to dot down. Clifford, however, couldn’t convert with the Wolves still leading 12-10.
And it was two tries in three minutes when Griffin was put through a huge hole by Clifford, who converted for a 16-12 lead.
Incredibly, the Black and Whites made it three tries in just 11 minutes when Griffin plucked out a brilliant Jake Trueman from the air. However, Clifford couldn’t convert as Hull led 20-12.
Not to be outdone, however, Warrington hit back immediately as Wrench dived over for his second try of the night. Ratchford was able to convert as the Wolves were back to within two at 20-18.
Griffin notched his hat-trick on 67 minutes, however, following a brilliant Hoy break and Swift contribution. But, Clifford again couldn’t convert as Warrington remained one converted score behind.
That being said, the night belonged to the Black and Whites with Hoy cutting through for a brilliant solo score with six minutes to go. This time Clifford converted to make it 30-18 and game over.
Hull FC
1 Tex Hoy
5 Darnell McIntosh
17 Cameron Scott
4 Liam Sutcliffe
2 Adam Swift
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
13 Brad Fash
9 Danny Houghton
30 Scott Taylor
23 Josh Griffin
12 Jordan Lane
15 Joe Cator
Subs (all used)
8 Ligi Sao
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
33 Brad Dwyer
Also in 21-man squad
14 Joe Lovodua
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
26 Harvey Barron
Tries: Houghton, Swift, Griffin 3, Hoy
Goals: Clifford 3/6
Warrington Wolves
1 Matt Dufty
20 Connor Wrench
21 Greg Minikin
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
17 Gil Dudson
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
8 James Harrison
3 Peter Mata‘utia
Subs (all used)
15 Joe Philbin
16 Danny Walker
19 Joe Bullock
35 Lucas Green
Also in 21-man squad
2 Josh Thewlis
14 Sam Kasiano
22 Riley Dean
34 Matty Russell
Tries: Wrench 2, Williams
Goals: Ratchford 3/3
Half-time: 6-12
Referee: Jack Smith