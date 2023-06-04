Hull FC register remarkable win over Warrington Wolves to round off Super League’s Magic Weekend

HULL FC registered a brilliant 30-18 win over Warrington Wolves to round off Super League’s Magic Weekend.

Warrington struck first when a George Williams kick was caught gleefully by Connor Wrench, who leapt like a salmon to cross. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead after just four minutes.

The Wolves were looking to punish every Hull mistake and following Jake Trueman’s knock on, Williams hacked ahead and ran in from 30 metres out. Ratchford converted under the posts to make it 12-0.

However, Hull claimed the short kick-off and from a pinpoint Tex Hoy kick, Danny Houghton was on hand to pick up a loose ball and cross. Jake Clifford converted to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

Relentless Warrington attacks, however, were repelled by staunch Hull defence as the Wolves somehow found themselves only 12-6 up at the break.

And to make Warrington pay for their missed chances in the first-half, the Black and Whites hit first in the second forty minutes, Adam Swift catching a Jake Clifford grubber with aplomb to dot down. Clifford, however, couldn’t convert with the Wolves still leading 12-10.

And it was two tries in three minutes when Griffin was put through a huge hole by Clifford, who converted for a 16-12 lead.

Incredibly, the Black and Whites made it three tries in just 11 minutes when Griffin plucked out a brilliant Jake Trueman from the air. However, Clifford couldn’t convert as Hull led 20-12.

Not to be outdone, however, Warrington hit back immediately as Wrench dived over for his second try of the night. Ratchford was able to convert as the Wolves were back to within two at 20-18.

Griffin notched his hat-trick on 67 minutes, however, following a brilliant Hoy break and Swift contribution. But, Clifford again couldn’t convert as Warrington remained one converted score behind.

That being said, the night belonged to the Black and Whites with Hoy cutting through for a brilliant solo score with six minutes to go. This time Clifford converted to make it 30-18 and game over.

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

5 Darnell McIntosh

17 Cameron Scott

4 Liam Sutcliffe

2 Adam Swift

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

13 Brad Fash

9 Danny Houghton

30 Scott Taylor

23 Josh Griffin

12 Jordan Lane

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

8 Ligi Sao

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

33 Brad Dwyer

Also in 21-man squad

14 Joe Lovodua

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

26 Harvey Barron

Tries: Houghton, Swift, Griffin 3, Hoy

Goals: Clifford 3/6

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

20 Connor Wrench

21 Greg Minikin

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

17 Gil Dudson

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

8 James Harrison

3 Peter Mata‘utia

Subs (all used)

15 Joe Philbin

16 Danny Walker

19 Joe Bullock

35 Lucas Green

Also in 21-man squad

2 Josh Thewlis

14 Sam Kasiano

22 Riley Dean

34 Matty Russell

Tries: Wrench 2, Williams

Goals: Ratchford 3/3

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Jack Smith